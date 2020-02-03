Maryland jumped six spots in this week's AP poll, climbing back into the top 10 at No. 9.

Maryland went 2-0 last week, defeating Indiana on the road for the program's first-ever win in Bloomington before beating then-No. 18 Iowa at home. With those two wins, the Terps have now won four straight overall.

The Terps are the highest ranked of five Big Ten teams in this week's poll, joined by Michigan State (No. 16), Iowa (No. 17), Illinois (No. 20) and Penn State (No. 22).

The No. 9 ranking is the Terps' highest since the week of Dec. 16, when Maryland ranked No. 7 before falling out of the top 10 the following week. The Terps reached as high as No. 3 the week of Dec. 2 following an 8-0 start.

The Terps enter Tuesday night's contest versus Rutgers just a half game behind Illinois and Michigan State atop the Big Ten standings. The Terps and Scarlet Knights will tipoff at 7:00 pm ET from inside Xfinity Center. The game will be televised by FS1.