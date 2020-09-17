Landing the quarterback from a high school powerhouse in your own backyard is always nice when you’re a college football program. And that’s exactly what Maryland will try to do in its pursuit of Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances 2022 three-star pro-style quarterback John Griffith.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound gunslinger had a very busy start to the recruiting live period that began at midnight Sept. 1. The Terps were amongst the first to reach out with the likes of Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Vanderbilt, and Wake Forest. Although Maryland hasn’t offered yet, Griffith has been developing a relationship with the coaching staff for quite some time and believes a scholarship from College Park will eventually come his way.