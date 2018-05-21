New Maryland offensive coordinator Matt Canada landed his first quarterback since arriving in College Park as Class of 2019 Connecticut signal caller David Summers announced his commitment May 21 via Twitter.

The Trumbull (Conn.) St. Joseph's pro-style quarterback received his first Power Five offer from Maryland on April 26, just a day after Canada traveled up the East Coast to watch him throw.

Summers added a Pittsburgh offer on May 11 and was also receiving serious interest from Rutgers and Syracuse. He ultimately chose the Terps.

“[Canada] said he basically liked everything he saw,” Summers told TSR earlier this month. “He said he liked my footwork, how the ball came out of my hand, my accuracy. He said I was the first guy he was coming to see throw over the next couple of weeks so that was reassuring. I really like his offense. It kind of fits what we ran in high school so it wouldn’t be too big of a change.”

Summers recently visited College Park for a spring practice and previously told TSR he planned on traveling to Maryland again for a June 1 visit.

Summers is coming off of a junior campaign in which he threw for 3,225 yards, 49 touchdowns, and just five interceptions at an impressive 64 percent completion rate.