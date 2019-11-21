News More News
Terps land commitment from 2021 three-star wide receiver

Scott Greene • TerrapinSportsReport
Maryland has added another commitment to the 2021 class in Ashburn (Va.) Stone Bridge three-star wide receiver Tai Felton, he announced Nov. 21 on Twitter.

Felton, who visited College Park back in July, chose the Terps over offers from Duke, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Virginia Tech and more.

The 6-foot-1 playmaker, who also played basketball for the Bulldogs, led Stone Ridge with a team-high 45 receptions for 901 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore. His senior season was cut short after tearing his ACL in early October.

Felton becomes the third member of Maryland's 2021 recruiting class, joining Archbishop Spalding three-star defensive back Jayon Venerable and McDonogh athlete Dante Trader, who is also committed to play lacrosse for the Terps.

{{ article.author_name }}