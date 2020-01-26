Maryland landed their second commitment of the day Jan. 26 when former Gambrills (Md.) Arundel star and current Hutchinson (Kan.) C.C. three-star linebacker Gereme Spraggins announced his pledge to Maryland via Twitter.

We back at the crib with it! 🐢❤️ #GoTerps @CoachLocks @coachBrawl #FTT pic.twitter.com/TxTJghvNvR

Spraggins picked the Terps over offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas Tech and West Virginia.

The Maryland native was offered by the hometown Terps back on October 30 of last year after the staff had originally taken notice following his senior season at Arundel. He committed to FCS school Maine out of high school but subsequently decommitted and enrolled at Hutchinson, where he earned a starting role this past season as a freshman.

“I was amazed and shocked because that’s my hometown,” Spraggins told TSR after picking up his offer last October. “There ain’t nothing better than being at home. So I’m happy that they showed me love, and enough love to give me a scholarship to play at the school.”

Spraggins will be reunited at Maryland with former Hutchinson teammate, three-star cornerback Jakorian Bennett, an early enrollee who just recently arrived in College Park.

The 6-foot-1, 230-pound Spraggins recorded 70 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks and added an interception this past season at Hutchinson. The freshman was named First-Team All-Conference for his efforts. A December 2020 graduate, he will be en early enrollee next year.

Spraggins is the fifth prospect in the 2021 class to commit to Maryland, joining Washington (D.C.) St. John's College High School defensive tackle Taizse Johnson, Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding safety Jayon Vennerable, Ashburn (Va.) Stone Bridge wide receiver Tai Felton and Owing Mills (Md.) McDonogh two-sport star Dante Trader.

With the addition of Spraggins, the Terps' 2021 class currently ranks No. 17 nationally.



