TerrapinSportsReport - Terps land commitment from Pa. center Coltin Deery

Deery, originally a member of the 2021 class, chose the Terps over Cincinnati and East Carolina.

Deery, who's lead recruiter was running backs coach Elijah Brooks, got his first in-depth look at Maryland's program and the school's academics last Tuesday during a virtual visit with the staff.

Maryland's proximity to the Philadelphia area, local job opportunities and the program's family atmosphere all played a role in the Terps landing the 6-foot-3, 280 pounder.

“For me I’d like a school close to home," Deery told Rivals last month. “A great academic school and a place where I can succeed at the next level after college and a place that will set me up if the NFL doesn’t work out after college because that’s what I want to do.

“Another thing will be that family atmosphere. Where I feel like this is the school for me and the family aspect of everyone that we’re a team where we can go out on that field and win together.”

Deery, who also plans on joining the Terps' wrestling team, becomes the 8th member of the Terps' 2022 recruiting class.



