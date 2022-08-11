Terps land commitment from Pa. three-star DT Lavon Johnson

The Terps added some much needed beef to their 2023 recruiting class along the defensive line Aug. 11 when Cheshire Academy (Conn.) three-star defensive tackle Lavon Johnson announced his commitment to Maryland via social media.

Johnson, an Pennsylvania native who previously attended Allentown (Pa.) Central Catholic, had received offers from Baylor, Michigan, Virginia Tech and more.

The 6-foot-3, 320-pound defensive lineman received his Maryland offer back in April after announcing he would be spending a prep season at Cheshire Academy. He then visited Maryland unofficially back in June before announcing he had received his official offer from the Terps on social media Aug. 2.

Johnson recorded 101 tackles (42 solo), 36 tackles for loss, eight sacks and three forced fumbles this past season at Allentown (Pa.) Catholic Central. He was selected to play for Team Pennsylvania in this year's the Big 33 Classic all-star game which took place this past May. Team Pennsylvania defeated Team Maryland, 28-7.

Johnson becomes the 20th member of the Terps' 2023 class overall and the first defensive tackle.