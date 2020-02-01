Maryland landed a big commitment at running back Feb. 1 in Washington (D.C.) St. John's College High School three-star Antwain Littleton , who announced his pledge on Twitter.

You know I’m at the crib wit it🐢 #LockedIn pic.twitter.com/FYnTMfEMwB

Littleton committed to Maryland over offers from Boston College, Indiana, Kansas, Louisville, Rutgers, South Carolina, Syracuse and more.

Recruited at both linebacker and running back by various schools, the Terps are bringing Littleton to join a running back group led by former DeMatha head coach Elijah Brooks.

At 6-foot-1, 270 pounds, Littleton is a load for opposing defenders to bring down and has even been dubbed as 'Baby Bus,' a reference to former Pittsburgh Steelers star running back Jerome Bettis.

The Terps have had tremendous success at St. John's over the past several weeks, first with the huge addition of five-star wideout Rakim Jarrett to the 2020 class on signing day and last week with the addition of Rivals250 four-star defensive tackle Taizse Johnson.

Littleton is rated a three-star prospect by Rivals and is currently the No. 7-ranked prospect in Washington, D.C. With the addition of Littleton, the Terps' 2021 recruiting class currently ranks No. 10 nationally.