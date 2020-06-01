Maryland and head coach Michael Locksley added another key piece to the 2021 class along the defensive line Monday with a commitment from Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances three-star defensive end Terrance Butler .

Butler chose the Terps over Florida International, Minnesota, Michigan State, Syracuse and Tennessee.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pounder becomes the third commit from the Baltimore powerhouse St. Frances, joining Joe Bearns and fellow three-star defensive end ZionAngelo Shockley, who Butler says played a hand in recruiting him to Maryland.

“[Shockley] is on me all the time about it,” Butler told TSR last month. “He says he wants to play with me in college also, and that’s pretty cool because me and Zion are pretty close. So four years with him in college would be great.”

The chance to play close to home resonated with the Baltimore product.

“Maryland is right at home, not too far from home. I’d probably get a lot of love there just because I’m from the city of Baltimore," Butler said. "The coaches there don’t treat me as a player. They treat me like a nephew or son. That means a lot coming from a coaching staff and people that you’re just meeting. That’s something that you want for four years of college, somebody that’s going to be around everyday.”

With the addition of Butler, Maryland's defensive line haul now includes Rivals250 prospects Taizse Johnson, Demeioun Robinson and Marcus Bradley along with Shockley and Springdale (Md.) Flowers three-star defensive end Tommy Akingbesote. All six prospects hail from the DMV and together form arguably the top defensive line haul in the country.



