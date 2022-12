Mike Locksley and the Terps added a major piece to the 2023 recruiting class Dec. 14, as North Carolina three-star defensive end Rico Walker announced his commitment via social media.

A Hickory (N.C.) native, Walker originally committed to the hometown Tar Heels back in July after taking an official visit to Maryland in June.

Walker de-committed from North Carolina last month and visited Maryland for the Terps' game versus Ohio State shortly after. He officially visited Kentucky this past weekend but ultimately chose the Terps over the Wildcats.

Walker becomes the 22nd commit overall and the third defensive end commit in Maryland's 2023 class. Rated a three-star by Rivals, Walker is the No. 26-ranked player in the state of North Carolina.