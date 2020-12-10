TerrapinSportsReport - Terps land former Tennessee commit

Maryland has landed a commitment from Havana (Fla.) East Gadsden three-star defensive end Darrell Jackson, he announced Thursday morning via social media.

Jackson's commitment to Maryland comes just days after the 6-foot-6, 255-pounder backed off his pledge from Tennessee, where he had been committed since Feb. 1.

"I just put it out," said Jackson. "I want to say I'm committing to them because it felt as needed. I felt good about the staff, they kept it real from Day 1 when they were recruiting me. I feel like I can ball and be an impact player at Maryland and also, I have a special player coming. Go Terps!"

Jackson chose the Terps over offers from Miami, Mississippi State, Florida Atlantic, as well as Tennessee.

Maryland defensive line coach Brian Williams, a former high school coach in the Tallahassee area, led Jackson's recruitment for the Terps. After Jackson decomitted from Tennessee, Maryland immediately set up a virtual visit with the three-star which put them in a prime position to land his pledge.

Jackson becomes the second three-star defensive lineman originally committed elsewhere to pick Maryland in the past week, joining former Boston College pledge Andre' Porter.

Jackson becomes the 21st member of Maryland's 2021 class and is the No. 45-ranked strongside defensive end in the nation according to Rivals. He is expected to sign with Maryland during the early period.