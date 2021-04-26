TerrapinSportsReport - Terps land local QB Jayden Sauray

Sauray chose the Terps over offers from Old Dominion, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and more.

Sauray, who was in College Park for the Terps' annual Red-White Spring Game on Saturday, is Maryland's second QB commit in the 2022 class, joining fellow three-star and recent Rivals Camp Series QB MVP AJ Swann.

Maryland head coach Michael Locksley prioritized Sauray early on in the process, as the Terps were the first to offer the dual-threat QB back in December of 2019. Maryland was also one of the first schools to reach out to Sauray when schools could begin directly contacting members of the 2022 class last September.

“It meant a lot when they first offered me as my first offer back in December. It meant a lot to see someone take a chance on me,” Sauray told TSR last year. “And I’ve built a relationship with Maryland since I was young, like 10 in Little League (football) playing at the university and talking to the coaches and stuff like that. And I knew coach Brooks before because he was the head coach at DeMatha. So I already had a relationship with coach Brooks because I wanted to go to DeMatha at one point. So just getting a chance at Maryland was huge for me.”

Sauray led Wise to an undefeated season and Maryland 4A state championship as a sophomore, throwing for 1988 yards and 30 touchdowns while completing 65 percent of his passes and throwing just five interceptions. he also rushed for 402 yards and another 11 touchdowns on the ground.

Sauray is currently the ninth member of Maryland's top-25 ranked 2022 class and the second quarterback commit. Maryland also received a commitment from local Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh quarterback Preston Howard, although he was recruited as an athlete who can play some tight end, wide receiver or possibly quarterback.