Friday night’s matchup with the Illini will begin a four-game stretch for the Terps that includes games at Wisconsin, in New York City versus a ranked Tennessee team and a home game versus a preseason top-10 UCLA team.

Picked to finish middle-of-the-pack in the Big Ten this season, most pundits likely didn’t see Maryland getting off to a perfect start and having yet to be tested through seven games. But that is exactly where first-year Maryland head coach Kevin Willard’s team stands as they get set to open Big Ten play at home Dec. 2 versus No. 16 Illinois.

“I think the good thing about this stretch is we are going to really figure out going into January some of our strengths and some of our weaknesses,” Willard said. “The first two are obviously monsters because they are conference games. So it will really dictate how we’re doing. And it’s interesting, the four teams all play such different styles from each other. So it’s going to be a really good test for us.”

When Willard originally took the job, he tried to temper early expectations for a group that includes an entirely new starting backcourt of Charlotte transfer Jahmir Young and Georgetown transfer Don Carey, as well as a sophomore big man in Julian ‘JuJu’ Reese that is still getting acclimated to playing starter minutes and being a focal point of the offense. The trio have proven to be quick learners.

“I think the one good thing is that we do have an older group,” said Willard. “So I think the fact that they’ve been able to understand the game plans much quicker than I thought they were. I really underestimated how Jahmir, Don, especially at the guard spot, they have really picked up stuff that we’ve done at the front of the press and in the zone. And JuJu is really good at scouting reports, he really gets it. And I think that's really helped us get off to a better start than I thought we would get off to.”

Illinois enters Friday night’s game at 6-1 with a win already over UCLA and having most recently dismantled Syracuse earlier in the week as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The Illini are led by Texas Tech transfer guard Terrence Shannon Jr., who is averaging 19.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game and is playing arguably better than anyone in the country at the moment according to Maryland’s head coach.

Illinois’ front court will also pose a real challenge for the Terps. They are led by 6-foot-10 big man Coleman Hawkins, who is currently averaging 9.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. Coleman has the ability to really space the defense out with his three-point shooting as well as his ability to attack off the dribble and find the open man.

The Illini also bring 6-foot-9 Baylor transfer Dain Dainja off the bench. He enters Friday night’s game versus the Terps averaging 11.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Whereas Hawkins has the ability to really spread the floor for Illinois, Dainja is a big, physical presence inside and a real space eater.

“I think what makes Illinois so tough is the fact that they start Hawkins at the center spot, they space you out, they do a lot of five out, dribble handoff, back cuts,” said Willard. “And then they come in with the big fella and they pound you inside and still space you out but really go inside-out.

“And I think Terrance Shannon is probably right now, if I had to pick a national player of the year, it’s probably him. He’s playing absolutely unbelievable. The way he’s shooting it from what he did in the past? He’s not even hitting the rim. So I give the kid a lot of credit, because he’s not even just shooting the ball at a high level, he’s really attacking off the bounce better than he was the last couple of years I saw him.

“But I think what makes Illinois really tough is that they play fast, much different than they did last year with Kofi [Cockburn]. But they play two different styles in the same game. With their starting unit it’s fast but it’s spaced out. But then their second unit comes in and can pound it inside and they’re physical. So that’s what I think makes them so good.”

While Friday night will mark the fifth home game of the season for the Terps, it will also be the first game at Xfinity Center versus a ranked opponent with Willard at the helm, as well as the Big Ten opener for both teams. A big crowd is expected for the top-25 matchup.

While Willard is no stranger to big games in College Park–his Seton Hall team defeated the Terps at Xfinity Center during the 2018-2019 season–playing to the home crowd will be a new experience. And while one might think it would be Hall of Famer Gary Williams who has talked to Willard about just what an advantage the Maryland crowd can be, it has actually been another famous alum who has talked up the Terps’ home gym.

“When I got the job, it was more or less Scott Van Pelt that has really talked about what a great building this is,” Willard said.

The Terps and Illini are set to tip-off at 9:00 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on BTN.