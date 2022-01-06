Terps lose at Illinois, remain winless in Big Ten play

Scott and Ayala were the main sources of offense, as the pair combined for 33 points on 12/19 shooting.

Eric Ayala (16 points), Fatts Russell (11 points) and Hakim Hart (11 points) were the other Terps in double-figures.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (Jan. 6, 2022) – The Maryland men's basketball team dropped a 76-64 contest to the Illinois Fighting Illini on Thursday night. Donta Scott led the Terps (8-6, 0-3 Big Ten) with 17 points to go along with a team-high seven rebounds.

Maryland trailed by as many as 14 in the first half, but the combination of Scott (15 first-half points) and Ayala (10 first-half points) and stellar defense sent the team on a 27-9 run and lifted the team to a 34-30 halftime lead.

Illinois (11-3, 4-0) was led by Kofi Cockburn's double-double of 23 points and tied his career-high with 18 rebounds.

Breaking Down The Action

The Terps fell into an early hole, trailing 21-7 with 10:50 remaining in the first half. However, the team would storm back in a big way led by Scott and Ayala, with the squad going on a 27-9 run over the final 10 minutes to take a 34-30 lead into halftime.

The second half was a tightly contested affair as both teams traded buckets and defensive stops. Julian Reese's highlight-reel dunk on Kofi Cockburn gave Maryland a 42-39 lead with 16:04 left in regulation. Illinois would answer, though, retaking the lead at 48-47 with 11:51 to play. The Fighting Illini would use a 12-0 run in total to take a 54-47 lead with 10:31 left, a lead they would never relinquish.

Double-Figure Update

Scott (17 points) scored in double-figures for the ninth time this season and 32nd time in his career.

Ayala (16 points) has scored in double-figures in 12 games this season and now has 63 in his career.

Russell (11 points) hit double-figures for the 11th time this season and 87th time in his career.

Hart (11 points) scored in double figures for the eighth time this season and 16th time in his career.

Up Next

The Terps return home for a Sunday evening tilt against the Wisconsin Badgers at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network and the Maryland Sports Radio Network.