Terps making Houston 'a priority' tipped scale in their favor

Pat Donohue
Staff Writer

A day after his teammate at Oakton (Va.) Flint Hill School, Trey Rucker, committed to Maryland, the Huskies 2019 three-star running back Jordan Houston followed suit and decided to make his own pledge to his hometown school.

The Terps had been in hot pursuit of the 5-foot-9, 175-pound all-purpose back, who chose Maryland over fellow finalists Michigan, Michigan State, North Carolina, and Virginia Tech.

Jordan Houston
