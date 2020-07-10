TerrapinSportsReport - Terps OL target Myslinski talks Maryland, other top suitors

Maryland football is in need of a center in its next recruiting class and the Terps have their sights set on a legacy blocker who also comes from an NFL pedigree.

Jacksonville (Fla.) Bishop Kenny 2021 two-star center Michael Myslinski picked up an offer from Maryland back in mid-February and the 6-foot-3, 285-pounder’s recruitment has continued to blow up since. He sits at nearly 30 offers to date, but Myslinski is beginning to take visits — albeit with no coaches and just his father — as he narrows down his search.

Myslinski has recently visited Duke, Florida State, Maryland, and Texas. He is scheduled to fly out to Iowa July 10 and will follow that visit up with trips to Michigan State and Missouri. Myslinski said he could also end up eventually taking in Arkansas.

He treks around campus with his father — former Tennessee All-American, long-time NFL pro and current Jacksonville Jaguars strength and conditioning coach, Tom Myslinski — and perhaps some extended family if he has some in the area while remaining socially distant from the college coaches pursuing him.