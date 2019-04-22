Second trips to campus are typically good signs in recruiting, especially when it’s your top quarterback target paying you a return visit. As is the case at Maryland, where Downingtown West (Downingtown, Pa.) 2020 three-star quarterback Will Howard visited--as a recruit--for a second time in less than a month, taking in College Park March 25, when he picked up his offer, and then again April 16 for a Terps spring practice.