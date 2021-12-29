Terps rout Hokies 54-10 in Pinstripe Bowl

NEW YORK — After forcing the Virginia Tech offense into a three-and-out on the opening drive, Maryland sophomore Tarheeb Still set a new Pinstripe Bowl and Maryland record by taking the ensuing punt 92 yards to the house to give the Terps an early 7-0 lead in the Bronx.

Yankee Stadium was plenty big to host a fair amount of fans from each school, but the converted baseball field was barely big enough to contain Maryland’s offense, which erupted on the way to a 54-10 victory on Wednesday afternoon.

Terps junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa had himself quite the performance on a national stage, passing for 265 yards (20-for-24) and two touchdowns. He also added 42 rushing yards to his totals. With his two touchdown passes, Tagovailoa tied for the Maryland single season touchdown pass record with 26.

His favorite target on the day was senior wide receiver Darryl Jones, who caught his first (70 yards) and second (32 yards) touchdowns of his career en route to a big afternoon — 4 receptions, 111 yards and 2 touchdowns. Besides being his first collegiate score, Jones’ 70-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter was the longest in Maryland bowl game history.

Also scoring the first touchdown of his collegiate career was Maryland freshman running back Antwain Littleton, who plunged ahead for a 4-yard score to give the Terps a 21-3 lead in the second quarter. Sophomore wide receiver Rakim Jarrett and senior wideout Brian Cobbs also had solid days, combining for 10 receptions and 122 receiving yards.

Virginia Tech’s highlights included an 8-yard pick up by punter Peter Moore on a fake punt to pick up a first down in the first half, which was followed up by a 42-yard reception by freshman wideout Jaden Payoute, who hauled in the pass for his first career reception. The play set the Hokies up in some of its best field position of the day, resulting in a field goal.

Fellow Hokies freshman Malachi Thomas also came up with a big play later in the half, catching a ball 34-yards down the sideline to set Virginia Tech up inside Maryland’s 5 yard line. Junior quarterback Connor Blumrick snuck the ball in from the 3 yard line two plays later to make it a 21-10 game.

It was never close for the Hokies, who let the Terps pile up 481 total yards and average 9.1 yards per play. Maryland’s defense got in on the scoring action too, turning a fourth quarter Nick Cross sack into a Greg Rose scoop and score touchdown to increase the Terps’ lead to 47-10.

Besides Still’s first quarter punt return touchdown, Maryland special teams also contributed with two made field goals by senior kicker Joseph Petrino, who hit from 44 and 30 yards.

Maryland eventually put its backups in with a sizable lead in the fourth quarter, but even they got it done, killing some clock and ultimately scoring with 1:12 left in the game to give the Terps a 44-point lead. It was a 10-play, 80 -yard drive that took 6 minutes and 56 seconds and cemented Maryland’s season as a winning one — the first for the school since 2014.