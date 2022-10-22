Redshirt freshman quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. started for the injured Taulia Tagovailoa, who did not play after re-aggravating an MCL sprain suffered earlier in the season last week versus Indiana. Edwards was solid in his first career start, finishing with 166 yards and a touchdown through the air, while adding another 66 yards on the ground.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Redshirt freshman running back Roman Hemby broke away for a massive 75-yard game-winning touchdown run to lock up a 31-24 Maryland (6-2, 3-2) win over Northwestern (1-6, 1-4) on a perfect homecoming fall afternoon, as the Terps became bowl eligibility for a second consecutive season.

While Edwards was pleased with his performance, he recognized the need to clean up the rough edges.

“I know I did not play my best, there are a lot of things I am going to want to have back,” said Edwards, who added, “yet, it’s always better to come back to the building after a win.”

Northwestern opened the scoring, after four straight punts from both teams. Wildcats quarterback Brendan Sullivan found Malik Washington for 46 yards on a deep shot and then Sullivan finished off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.

The Terps offense responded, as after an interesting first quarter of play calling, they decided to ride the running game. Roman Hemby rewarded his coaches, as he scored from 14 yards out, trying the score at 7-7.

Hemby had another huge day on the ground, as he continued to impress with his vision and burst. He finished with a career-high 179 yards rushing to go along with a career-high three touchdown runs. It was his second straight 100-yard rushing performance and fourth in eight games so far this season.

Yet, alot of the praise was also showered onto the offensive line.

“At halftime, the offensive line said to the coaching staff, let’s run the ball,” head coach Mike Lockesly said.

Sullivan gave the Maryland defense trouble all day, as his elusiveness outside the pocket was apparent. Scrambling for multiple first downs, Sullivan led a 12 play, 83-yard drive to put the ‘cats up 17-7.

“We came out strong but then started to become complacent,” Maryland starting safety Dante Trader Jr. said of the Terps defense. “I just made sure to tell everyone we need to play with energy in the second half.”

Maryland added a field goal before the half, a 17-yard chip shot, making it 10-17 at half.

The Terps defense opened up the second half with a huge turnover, as Trader plucked a fluttering Sullivan pass out of the air for the first Maryland takeaway of the game.

That was a sign of things to come for the defense, as they shut down the Wildcats in the second half. Only allowing 161 yards and one score, the Terrapins continued their trend of strong second-half defense.

Trader spoke about the importance of starting halves strongly.

“We don’t want to be known as a second half team, but we do come out of halftime and make adjustments,” Trader said.

Following the interception by Trader, Hemby then tied the game up at 17, as he plowed through a wide open hole for his second touchdown of the game. When Hemby sees a hole, his acceleration is among the best of the backs in the Big Ten.

Having had an increased workload over the past two weeks, Hemby knows he has to perform.

“As the increasing opportunities come, I just have to be grateful and do what I can to help this team win,” Hemby said.

Maryland coaches seemed intent on getting star receiver Rakim Jarrett involved in the offense early on. He had some early struggles, as he had a sure touchdown go through his hands in the second quarter. However, he found himself wide open for his third touchdown of the year, making it 24-17 Terrapins with 1:07 left in the third quarter.

Jarrett had a huge day, as he finished with a season-high eight receptions for 82 yards.

Northwestern wasn't done though, as Andrew Clair scored from nine yards out, tying the game at 24.

When Maryland got the ball back, it did not waste any time regaining the lead. Hemby broke away from the Wildcats defense for a 75-yard touchdown to put the Terps up for good, 31-24.

On a late Northwestern drive where they needed a stop, the Terrapins defense came through, as Beau Brade intercepted a Sullivan deep ball, all but securing the Maryland win.

The Terps will get a much needed bye week next, as it will allow for various injured starters time to rest. They will return to action against Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 5th.



