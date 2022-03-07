Terps show off speed at NFL combine

The Terps are coming off of an impressive 2021 season in which they won a bowl game for the first time since Ralph Friedgen was the head coach in 2010. Yet despite the breakthrough season, only two Terps were invited to the NFL scouting combine this year in senior tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo and junior safety Nick Cross. Neither disappointed. Okonkwo was up first with the tight ends last Thursday and took the entire NFL world by storm, running an official 4.52-second 40-yard dash on his second attempt at the combine. His 4.52-second time was the fastest run by any tight end invited to the combine this year, besting Virginia’s Jelani Woods, who ran a 4.61, and SMU’s Grant Calcaterra, who ran a 4.62.

The 6-foot-2, 238-pound Okonkwo projected as a mid-to-late round prospect heading into the combine following a solid showing at the Shrine Bowl. Following his showing in Indianapolis, he is likely to see his stock continue to rise. Okonkwo finished this past season with 52 catches for 447 yards and five touchdowns, all career highs, and was named honorable mention All-Big Ten after missing all of the 2020 season due to myocarditis. Cross took to the field in Indianapolis on Sunday and like Okonkwo, really turned heads among NFL scouts, running a 4.34-second 40-yard dash on his second attempt at the combine. His 4.34-second time was the fastest among all safeties, besting Baylor's JT Woods, Louisiana's Percy Butler and Toledo's Tycen Anderson, who all ran a 4.36 time.

