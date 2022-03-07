Terps show off speed at NFL combine
The Terps are coming off of an impressive 2021 season in which they won a bowl game for the first time since Ralph Friedgen was the head coach in 2010. Yet despite the breakthrough season, only two Terps were invited to the NFL scouting combine this year in senior tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo and junior safety Nick Cross.
Neither disappointed.
Okonkwo was up first with the tight ends last Thursday and took the entire NFL world by storm, running an official 4.52-second 40-yard dash on his second attempt at the combine. His 4.52-second time was the fastest run by any tight end invited to the combine this year, besting Virginia’s Jelani Woods, who ran a 4.61, and SMU’s Grant Calcaterra, who ran a 4.62.
The 6-foot-2, 238-pound Okonkwo projected as a mid-to-late round prospect heading into the combine following a solid showing at the Shrine Bowl. Following his showing in Indianapolis, he is likely to see his stock continue to rise.
Okonkwo finished this past season with 52 catches for 447 yards and five touchdowns, all career highs, and was named honorable mention All-Big Ten after missing all of the 2020 season due to myocarditis.
Cross took to the field in Indianapolis on Sunday and like Okonkwo, really turned heads among NFL scouts, running a 4.34-second 40-yard dash on his second attempt at the combine. His 4.34-second time was the fastest among all safeties, besting Baylor's JT Woods, Louisiana's Percy Butler and Toledo's Tycen Anderson, who all ran a 4.36 time.
At 6-foot, 212-pounds, Cross also showed off an impressive 37-inch vertical leap and a 10-foor-10 broad jump.
NFL.com's Chad Reuter had Cross among his Day 4 winners at the combine and had this to say about his overall performance:
"This former Terrapin took advantage of his opportunity at the combine after declaring for the draft as an underclassman. His 4.34 40-yard time (1st among safeties), 37-inch vertical (4th) and 10-foot-10 broad jump (3rd) all belied his thick 6-foot-1, 212-pound frame. It was tough not to notice his combination of strength and agility throughout the on-field drills. Cross was fluid and fast in his pedal and transition in the "W" drill, and caught nearly everything. There's a tough competition brewing to be among the top four safeties in this year's draft, and Cross made a strong case he's deserving of that honor."
A three-time honorable mention All-Big Ten selection, Cross finished this past season with 66 total tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and five passes defended.
The 2022 NFL Draft will take place Thursday, April 28 through Saturday, April 30.