There is high football being played in some areas of the country, and one of Maryland’s 2021 pledges got his senior season off to a hot start.

Venice (Fla.) 2021 three-star tight end Weston Wolff committed to the Terps back in May and is one of four tight ends in Maryland’s next class. He is the purest pass-catcher of the bunch and that was on full display last weekend as Wolff and his Venice teammates opened up their season against perennial high school football powerhouse Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy.

With his team trailing 21-0 just before halftime, the 6-foot-4, 225-pounder hauled in a touchdown pass across the middle of the field to keep Venice’s chances alive at that point. Wolff finished the game with 3 receptions for 70 yards and the score.