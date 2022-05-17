Terps to play in 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament

The exempt annual tournament will take place Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Maryland will be part of a four-team field for the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced May 17.

Maryland will open play against Saint Louis of the Atlantic 10 on Nov. 19, while Miami and Providence will also play each other on the same day. The winners and losers of each opening-round game will play the following day on Nov. 20.

“We are very excited to play in the 2022 Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament,” Maryland men’s basketball head coach Kevin Willard said in a statement. “This event features some of the best teams in the nation and we are excited to have an early-season challenge for our program. Playing at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut is a great location for our fans to travel to as we have a large following throughout the entire Northeast corridor, and they will be able to come and support the Terps."

Maryland's opening round game with Saint Louis will mark just the second meeting between the two programs. The two teams previously met in the first round of the 1994 NCAA Tournament in Kansas City with the Terps defeating the Billikens 74-66. Joe Smith led the Terps with 29 points and 15 rebounds in the win.

From the other side of the bracket, Miami advanced to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight this past season while Providence won the Big East Championship and reached the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Terps and Miami have played 19 times with the Hurricanes leading the series, 12-7, with most of those games coming as ACC rivals. The teams last played on Jan. 29, 2014, a 74-71 Maryland victory.

Maryland and Providence have played three times with the Terps winning twice, including the last matchup on Nov. 25, 2013, a 56-52 victory in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Terps’ other win against the Friars came on Dec. 4, 1991, which was played at the Hartford Civic Center, which was Maryland’s last game played in the state of Connecticut.

Maryland has previously played in the Hall of Fame Classic three times in 1993, 1994 and 2004, when the event was held in Springfield, Massachusetts.

“We look forward to another exciting weekend at the Mohegan Sun for the 2022 Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “This year’s field of teams will bring a high level of competition to one of the country’s best early-season events.”

Ticket information, game times and television broadcast details and will be released at a later date. For more information, please visit www.halloffametipoff.com.

2021 Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament Schedule:

Saturday, November 19

Maryland vs. Saint Louis

Providence vs. Miami

Sunday, November 20

Consolation Game

Championship Game