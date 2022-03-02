Terps tops Minnesota on Senior Night, 84-73

Fatts Russell added 16 points, Eric Ayala 15 points and nine rebounds, Julian Reese 12 points and Qudus Wahab 10 for the Terrapins (15-15, 7-12 Big Ten).

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Hakim Hart scored 19 points to lead a balanced Maryland attack that withstood an Xfinity Center-tying 39 points by Minnesota’s Jamison Battle for an 84-73 win over the Golden Gophers on Wednesday night.

Battle was 14-of-31 shooting, making 7 of 16 from the arc, to tie Maryland’s Diamond Stone, who scored 39 against Penn State on Dec. 30, 2015. Payton Willis added 21 points for Minnesota (13-15, 4-11).

Maryland had a four-point lead at the break and stayed in front the entire second half.

A fast-break layup by Hart and a flagrant foul by Sean Sutherlin on the play resulted in a four-point possession for Maryland and when Reese added three more buckets in the 10-0 run the Terrapins suddenly had a 13-point advantage with 11 minutes remaining.

Battle scored Minnesota’s first 14 points in the second half before Sutherlin hit a basket with 9:25 remaining, the first Gopher other than Battle to score since 4:15 of the first half. Sutherlin’s bucket was part of a 20-9 run over the next seven minutes as the Gophers cut the deficit to two. But Ayala hit a 3-pointer and Hart added another in an 8-0 spurt to rebuild a 10-point edge with 1:25 remaining. Reese added six free throws from there.

Battle already had 20 points by halftime, but Maryland led 41-37. A 3-pointer by Xavier Green midway through the half gave the Terrapins the lead for good.

Maryland, which outscored Minnesota 46-16 in the paint, has won the last six meetings.

Maryland finishes the regular season Sunday, March 6 at Michigan State. The game is set to tipoff at 4:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS.