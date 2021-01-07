TerrapinSportsReport - Terps will have hands full with Hawkeyes as they look to halt two-game skid

The task is tall literally and figuratively, as the Hawkeyes’ biggest threat on the court is also their biggest player — 6-foot-11, 265-pound Luka Garza.

Coming off two consecutive losses within conference play, Maryland (6-5, 1-4 Big Ten) will welcome No. 5 Iowa (9-2, 3-1) to College Park Jan. 7 for what could be the Terps’ tallest task of the season so far.

Garza, a native of Washington, D.C. and graduate of the Maret School, is the nation’s leading scorer among high-major programs and the frontrunner for Player of the Year. Averaging 27.5 points per game this season, Garza has not been held to less than 16 points by any team this season. He’s also a menace on the boards, ripping down an average of 9.1 per game.

Garza is also efficient and can defend. The senior averages 2.0 blocks per game and shoots 62.4% from the field, 73.5% from the line, and 48.7% from three.

“He’s terrific and he’s gotten better every year, continues to get better,” Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon said of Garza, a player he previously tried to recruit to Maryland. “And what a great story. He’s averaging 27.5 and they’ve played a pretty good schedule. So you just do the best you can. And the thing that makes him really good too is that they have guys around him, guys that can shoot it.”

In two games against the Hawkeyes last season, the Terps struggled to guard the seemingly unguardable Garza. Iowa’s center scored 21 points in both meetings with Maryland and he chipped in 13 rebounds and two blocks when he returned home to play in College Park.

“[Garza] leads the country in scoring so he’s a great player and you have to be able to game plan for him and you can throw everything at him but he’s still going to find ways to score and to make plays for his team,” Terps junior guard Aaron Wiggins said “So we have to make sure that we try to contain him as much as possible. But he still has four great players around him on the court. So we have to be aware of everyone on the court.”

As Wiggins alluded to, Maryland will have its hands full with more than just Garza on Thursday night.

The Hawkeyes returned most of their team from a season ago and share the ball well. Junior Joe Wieskamp is second on the team in scoring with 14.5 points per game and is a threat to post big numbers in any game. He also crashes the boards aggressively and averages 6.7 rebounds per contest.

Add in fellow Iowa veteran senior point guard Jordan Bohannon (9.0 ppg, 4.4 apg) and some younger blood like sophomores CJ Frederick (10.9 ppg) and Jack Nunge (7.3 ppg), and the Hawkeyes are as potent of a squad as they’ve ever been under head coach Fran McCaffery.

Turgeon knows the challenge that lies ahead for his team. He admits that there is only so much that can be done to stop a team as talented as Iowa, but it starts with his squad’s energy and effort and he’s confident that those will both be there in College Park on Thursday.

“There’s a reason they’re averaging so many points and they’re ranked so high in the country,” Turgeon said. “I think their two losses are to Minnesota and Gonzaga, two great teams. So they’re terrific. It just all came together for them. Luka came back. They have great shooters and really good players.

“They’re tough to guard. There’s no doubt about it. I thought we got a lot better defensively between Michigan and Indiana, and we’re going to have to be at the top of our game defensively [Thursday]. But they’re going to score. They’re a terrific team. It’s just about whether or not we’re going to score enough to hang around and make it a game late, which is what we’ve been doing. We’ve been in every game. We’ve had leads in the second half. My guys are playing their butts off for me, especially down a man the other night with Darryl. So I couldn’t be more proud of the effort my guys have given me and I’m sure we’re going to compete tomorrow night just like we have all year.”

But if the Terps want to pull off the upset, something is going to have to be done about Garza to limit his production. The Terps got worked in the paint by talented big men in their last two losses and the task at hand isn’t getting easier on Thursday.

Turgeon plans to come into the Iowa game with numerous plans to guard Garza and he’s hoping one of them prevails.

“We’ve struggled the last couple of games guarding big guys against Michigan and Indiana,” Turgeon said. “We’re going to keep plugging, keep trying. We have a game plan, we’ll see if it works. If not, we’ll try something different. But [Garza] is terrific. He’s just so physical and keeps his body on you and he’s so good around the basket. And the pick-and-pop is really hard to guard with the ball screen action. So a lot on your plate to guard him, but it’s good to see a kid who came back for his senior year improved, has gotten better and he’s on a terrific team that has a chance to make a Final Four run or a National Championship run. He’s a great kid, so you’re happy for him.”

Turgeon also gave an update on Wednesday on Terps senior guard Darryl Morsell, who has been recovering from a facial fracture that required surgery after the Michigan game.

“Darryl’s doing great,” Turgeon said. “He got his mask yesterday, shot a little bit last night on his own and practiced today. And he looked pretty good. I probably won’t start him but I’m sure he’ll probably play. He wanted to play in the game against Michigan and he wanted to play the other night against Indiana. So I don’t think with the mask I’m going to be able to hold him back. So he’s been cleared by the doctors so he’ll play tomorrow night unless we have a setback between now and tomorrow night.”

Morsell is a key cog on Maryland’s roster and is known for bringing a different level of energy and physicality to the team. It sounds like the Terps could have their leader back in some capacity on Thursday.

“He’s a crucial part of our team and we need his energy, we need his playmaking abilities, and everything he brings to the game,” Wiggins said.

Maryland and Iowa are scheduled to tip off in College Park at 7 p.m. EST. The game will be televised on ESPN and broadcast on the Maryland Sports Radio Network.