With recruiting visits still on hold, Maryland football is perhaps best positioned with local standouts that were able to take a trip to College Park prior to the Coronavirus pandemic. One of those DMV prospects that the Terps could soon land because of the current circumstances is Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances 2021 three-star defensive end Terrance Butler, who included Maryland in his top six schools on May 13.

The Terps join Florida International, Michigan State, Minnesota, Syracuse, and Tennessee in Butler’s top six, but could have the inside track as the only school on the list that was able to host Butler in early March before campuses closed down.