Three Key Questions: Howard

The Terps will look to go 2-0 Saturday when they host local FCS opponent Howard under the lights inside Maryland Stadium. TSR takes a look at three key questions ahead of Saturday's kickoff.

How many freshmen get snaps Saturday night?

Maryland enters Saturday night's game as a seven touchdown favorite, having defeated the Bison in their last meeting, 79-0, back in 2019. Needless to say, the Terps should be able to put this one away fairly early. If that's the case, one major question will be how many freshman are able to get into the game? Freshman linebacker Branden Jennings should get the start at WILL and based on his performance versus West Virginia could be one of the Terps' top defensive players this season. But what other key freshmen will see a significant number of snaps? Demeioun Robinson saw snaps last week versus WVU at the JACK spot and could very likely see an increase in snaps versus Howard. Freshman D-lineman Darrell Jackson also saw snaps last week and could likely see more versus Howard. Fellow freshman D-lineman Taisze Johnson is another one who could possibly see a number snaps Saturday night. On the other side of the ball, running backs Roman Hemby and Colby McDonald are two who could possibly see a significant number of snaps with the second-team offense. Maryland coaches raved about Hemby throughout fall camp. At tight end, freshmen CJ Dippre and Weston Wolff could both see significant snaps withe the second-team offense, as well as wide receiver Tai Felton. Don't be surprised to see a fair number of other freshmen get in the game late, also.

How will Udinski look?

With no scholarship quarterbacks behind Taulia Tagovailoa following the conclusion of the 2020 season, it was imperative for Maryland and head coach Mike Locksley to find a capable and experienced backup heading into this year. The Terps found their guy in VMI grad transfer Reece Udinski. But things did not go quite as planned. Udinski was injured in the fourth game of the spring season at VMI and needed surgery to repair a torn ACL. After spending all summer rehabbing, Udinski is said to have had a very strong fall camp, showing almost no signs of the ACL injury he suffered just last spring. The real test for Udinski, however, will come when he sees his first live action of the season. That should come Saturday night versus Howard with the Terps' second-team offense. A strong showing by Udinski would go a long way in alleviating the fears many Maryland fans have that the season could go south in a hurry if anything were to happen to Tagovailoa.

Can the Terps stay disciplined?