Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with some thoughts on recent commitments, the best NFL Draft values and the potential busts from the Draft.

Many more big commitments over the last week. Here are my thoughts on some of them…

OL Cade Kootsouradis, Georgia Tech – He’s raw, but I like his footwork and the way he mirrors his opponent. Oh yeah, he can long snap as well.

OL Ben Wrather, Northwestern – He has a nice frame with plenty of room to fill out and he’s athletic.

OL Nick Dawkins, Penn State – Dawkins, the son of former NBA legend Darryl Dawkins, is raw and still learning how to play football, but his upside is tremendous.

LB Tyson Meiguez, Georgia Tech – An athletic linebacker with a good frame to build on is another key piece to a great recruiting start for Georgia Tech.

DE Bryan Bresee, Clemson – A huge defensive end who could end up playing tackle he has elite athleticism for his size and an array of pass rushing moves.

OT Trent Pullen, Oklahoma State – He’s probably more of a guard at the next level, but he’s quick and athletic with very good feet and will add good weight.

DB Derek Bermudez, Florida State -- A tall and rangy athlete who can cover a lot of space and has excellent ball skills. He’s very good at coming up in run support.

DB Keontae Jenkins, TCU – A great get out of Virginia, Jenkins is a pesky corner who lacks great size but has excellent instincts and is willing to tackle. He will add speed to the defense.

ATH JaQuari Wiggles, Georgia Tech – A versatile get from Atlanta, Wiggles can be a defensive end or even grow into a defensive tackle and has excellent athleticism.

QB Tee Webb, Louisville – Offered at 13-years-old and following Trevor Lawrence in high school, Webb not only has the physical tools to be successful but he’s mature beyond his years.

DE Akelo Stone, Georgia Tech – He’s not the longest defensive end in the world but he’s powerful and shows excellent pursuit. The kid has a motor.

DB Luke Hill, Oregon – The Ducks are recruiting well everywhere, but landing an elite corner out of an elite program in Maryland is a big deal. This kid has length and he can run and will play at 195 pounds eventually.

DE Jordan Mitchell, Maryland – Like Stone, he won’t wow you with his length but he’s powerful and plays with natural leverage.

LB Ruben Hyppolite, Maryland – He’s a pure inside guy who makes up for a lack of height with coverage skills and quick twitch reactions.

WR Jaylon Barden, Pitt – A nice get out of Georgia for Pitt as they land a future slot receiver with good speed and who can stretch the field.

WR Rashawn Williams, Indiana – This is a huge get for Indiana as Williams is one of the best wide receivers in the Midwest and a game-changer on offense. He’s the highest-ranked commitment for Indiana in Rivals.com history.

WR Rakim Jarrett, LSU – An elite receiver who can play outside or slot and has sneaky strength and excellent ball skills. This is the second huge commitment for LSU from the Maryland/D.C. area.

LB Jaqwondis Burns, Ole Miss – An athletic ‘backer out of Texas with a great frame to build on and a lot of length.

OL John Young, Kentucky – An elite offensive tackle with a huge frame, long arms and good athleticism he is an important keep for Kentucky as a home state kid.

ATH Lovasea Carroll, South Carolina (2021) – A versatile kid who could play running back or defensive back at the next level, the Gamecocks got a good one.

QB Tyler Van Dyke, Miami – A tall, filled out quarterback with a big arm and a kid just hitting his stride. This is a great get for Miami.