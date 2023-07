The month of July has already been a hectic one for Maryland football recruiting, despite the fact it isn't even halfway over.

Maryland landed commitments from local three-star DB Lloyd Irvin and Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances four-star RB DeJuan Williams back-to-back on the 1st and 2nd to kick off the month of July. The Terps also lost a commitment, as German LB Justin Okoronkwo de-committed from Maryland on July 8, only to commit to Alabama a day later.

There is a very good chance the Terps will see continued recruiting fireworks in July starting this weekend. Who will they come from? TSR takes a look at three potential commits to close out the month.