Three-star Brooklyn DB Tayvon Nelson commits to Maryland

Maryland picked up another key piece to its 2023 recruiting class July 23 when Brooklyn (N.Y.) Canarsie three-star defensive back Tayvon Nelson announced his commitment to the Terps.





The Terps got Nelson's final official visit the weekend of June 24, as he drove directly from his mid-week official visit at West Virginia to College Park, Maryland. Prior to that last official visit, West Virginia seemed to be in decent shape as they had been recruiting him the longest and kept in regular contact.

Nelson was joined by Canarsie teammate and three-star defensive lineman Dillan Fontus on his official visit to Maryland. Both thoroughly enjoyed their time in College Park which seemed to sway the tide towards the Terps for each. Fontus announced his commitment shortly after Nelson.

Nelson is the 17th commit overall and the first from the Empire State in Maryland's 2023 class. He is currently the No. 4-ranked player in the state of New York.



