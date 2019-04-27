The Terps wrapped up spring camp April 27 by scrimmaging in the Red-White game and reeling in some recruiting targets, including McArthur (Hollywood, Fla.) 2020 three-star inside linebacker Ruben Hyppolite , who was in College Park for the spring game on Saturday and announced his commitment via Twiter.

The 6-foot, 208-pound Sunshine State native accrued more than 20 offers from the likes of Baylor, Florida State, Kentucky, LSU, Miami, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Washington State, and West Virginia, but ultimately chose the Terps and head coach Michael Locksley.

Hyppolite previously told Rivals that he plans to enroll in January at whichever school he chooses, so the Terps should have him in camp next spring.

As the sixth commit to Maryland’s 2020 class, Hyppolite joins Jordan White, Corey Dyches, Devyn King, Ja’Khi Green and Jordan Mitchell as those who have pledged to become Terps next year.



