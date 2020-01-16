News More News
Three-star JUCO lineman looking forward to upcoming Maryland visit

Pat Donohue
Staff Writer

After starting his collegiate career at James Madison in the fall of 2018, redshirting, and subsequently going to junior college that summer to get his academics in order, Scranton (Pa.) Lackawanna C.C. 2020 three-star offensive lineman Amelio Moran put in the work he needed to at the JUCO powerhouse and is now ready to take his game to the next level.

