Three-star OL Armon Bethea talks recent Maryland offer
As Maryland looks to build the interior of its offensive line for the future, the Terps have recently offered what would be a massive piece to the puzzle.
Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall Campus 2021 three-star offensive guard Armon Bethea picked up an offer from Maryland July 28. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound blocker adds the Terps to a group of offers that also includes Arizona State, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Louisville, Miami, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, and West Virginia.
Maryland was Bethea’s most recent offer before the Sun Devils decided to ante up Aug. 7. The New York native was happy to receive an offer from the Terps, but not surprised.
