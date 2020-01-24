When it comes to the DMV-to-UMD movement that Maryland tries to implement through its recruiting, the Terps know targeting local powerhouse high school programs like Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances is the route to take.

Head coach Mike Locksley and his staff hosted several St. Frances Panthers on campus last weekend for a basketball game between Maryland and Purdue, including 2021 three-star defensive end ZionAngelo Shockley.