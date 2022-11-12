It was a second straight ugly road loss for the Terps, as the once high-powered Maryland offense was shut out at Penn State in a 30-0 drubbing.

For a second straight week, starting quarterback Taulia Tagovialoa struggled. After throwing for just 77 yards and a touchdown in extreme winds last weekend at Wisconsin, things got even worse at Penn State, as he threw for just 74 yards with no touchdowns in the rain at Happy Valley. He was also sacked seven times versus the Nittany Lions after being sacked five times versus the Badgers.

Play-calling has also been questionable of late, with head coach Mike Locksley going as far as saying what the coaches were calling and how they were calling it needed to be part of a deep look into what the team is doing on offense.

Changes along the offensive line have seemed to contribute to some of the issues on offense, with freshman Coltin Deery as well as Aric Harris seeing time at center and Johari Branch sliding over to left guard with Mason Lunsford out due to concussion protocol.

After two straight stinkers on offense, is it time for some radical changes? Does Locksley bench Tagovailoa for redshirt freshman Billy Edwards Jr.? Does Locksley, a former Broyles Award-winning offensive coordinator, take over the play calling? Do they need to switch things up again along the offensive line? Things won't get any easier next week with the No. 2-ranked Buckeyes coming to town and the offense needs to find some sort of spark or they are potentially looking at a 6-6 finish after becoming bowl eligible at the earliest point in the season since 2010.

Defense looks overmatched

Maryland's defense has simply looked overmatched over the past two games, giving up 768 total yards while allowing Penn State and Wisconsin to rush for an average of 263.5 yards on the ground. Whether it be a lack of push up front, missed tackles or missed assignments, Maryland's defense has struggled.

Part of the blame can squarely be put on the offense's inability to move the ball and sustain any drives. But the defense allowed Penn State to pick up 21 first downs and were unable to stop the Nittany Lions from extending drives on two fourth-down attempts.

The defense looked better in the fourth quarter and was able to create a takeaway late, but at that point PSU was playing second and third stringers on offense. They will need to ratchet up the intensity next week against the Buckeyes elite offenses or Terp fans could be in for more of the same.

The Terps seem to be regressing as the season goes on

Yes, Wisconsin and Penn State are two of the most difficult places in the country to come in and pick up a road win. And yes, the wind played a major factor at Wisconsin and the rain played a smaller factor at Penn State. But even given all of those things, this Maryland team appears to be regressing at a rapid pace.

Just look back at the Michigan game in late September, when the Terps played mostly mistake-free football, committing just a single penalty. The were able to move the ball down the field on one of the top defenses in the country, allowed just three sacks and stayed within striking distance of a road win over a top-5 team for four quarters.

That game now seems like a lifetime ago.

Given the way the Terps have looked in their two games since the bye, they will almost certainly be heavy underdogs next Saturday at home versus Ohio State and will quite possibly be in a dog fight to get to seven wins when they finish the season at home versus Rutgers, this after becoming bowl eligible after eight games for the first time since 2010. If the Terps want to show they have made real progress and improved since last season, beating the Scarlet Knights at home will be imperative.