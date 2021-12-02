Three takeaways from Maryland's 62-58 loss to Virginia Tech.

The Terps held a lead as late as the 7:03 mark of the second half, but the Hokies went 8-of-9 from the field in the final seven minutes to hang on for the win.

Maryland had their worst shooting game of the season from behind the arc and turned the ball over 15 times Wednesday night, as the Terps fell to the Hokies 62-58 as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Three-Point Woes Continue

Maryland entered Wednesday night's game shooting 28.5 percent from three-point range, ranking 296th nationally. That number will look much worse following the Terps' 1-for-13 showing from beyond the arc versus the Hokies.

With Virginia Tech focused on stopping Maryland leading scorer Eric Ayala, the senior guard was only able to score a season-low two points and was 0-for-3 from beyond the arc.

Donta Scott hit a three to open the scoring for Maryland in the first minute of the game, but he would finish 1-for-4 from deep as the Terps went 0-for-12 over the final 39 minutes.

Perhaps most shocking was Hakim Hart taking his only three-point attempt of the game with 15 seconds remaining in the second half and the Terps trailing by three. A rushed shot out of a timeout was off the mark and rebounded by Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts who made one of two free throws to ice the game. After going 6-of-9 from three versus Hofstra and Richmond, Hart has attempted just two shots from three-point range in Maryland's back-to-back losses.

Simply put, the Terps have got to find a way to start scoring the ball better from beyond the arc as you aren't going to win a lot of games in this day and age if you can't make threes.

Where's Wahab?

After averaging 8 points over the previous five games, Qudus Wahab had arguably his best 20 minutes of basketball in the first half versus the Hokies, scoring 14 points and adding four rebounds in 16 minutes of action. Instead of catching the ball in the high post, he was getting deep in the paint and backing his man down for easy buckets. He also did a good job of attacking the offensive glass.

As we've seen throughout the early season, however, Wahab once again seemed to disappear in the second half, attempting just a single field goal and scoring four points in nine minutes of action.

But unlike at other times this season, the reason for Wahab's lack of second-half playing time versus Virginia Tech was a little easier to understand. Wahab picked up his third foul with just over 15 minutes left to play and was immediately subbed out for Julian Reese. He checked back in at the 10 minute mark but quickly picked up his fourth foul just over a minute later and was again subbed out for Reese. He would check back in one final time at the 5:45 mark and hit a pair of free throws but was replaced by Reese once again for the final 2:39.

While the lack of minutes for Wahab in the second half can be explained away by foul trouble, the lack of touches after going 6-of-7 from the field in the first half and his absence once again down the home stretch in the final minutes is perplexing, especially when the team went scoreless from beyond the arc for 39 minutes.

What to Make of Martinez

Utah transfer Ian Martinez didn't come to Maryland with the same fanfare of Fatts Russell or Qudus Wahab, but he was a productive player from a Power 5 program that played his best basketball down the stretch last season.

It's been a struggle for Martinez in the early going this season, scoring in double figures just once in eight games and going scoreless for the first time this season versus Virginia Tech. To make matters worse, Mark Turgeon has alluded to the fact that he sees Martinez as the point guard of the future but he has had issues with ball security, turning the ball over 12 times already this season to just 12 assists. Julian Reese seems to have found his role as a contributing big man off the bench that can score and rebound, but the Terps need someone able to come off the bench and score from the backcourt and Martinez so far hasn't been able to get it done.

Up Next

The Terps open Big Ten play Sunday at home versus Northwestern. Tip time is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.