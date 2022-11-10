Perhaps no one on the Maryland roster entered the season with higher expectations than Julian Reese. But the sophomore forward struggled in the Terps' opener, getting into early foul trouble and scoring just seven points against Niagara.

Reese seemed to take his performance in the opener personally, asserting himself on the offensive end early on versus Western Carolina, en route to a game-high 19 points and 12 rebounds for his first career double-double.

Reese seemed to have a much more aggressive mindset on the offensive end of the floor versus the Catamounts, constantly backing his man down in the paint for an easy two and being much more assertive on the offensive glass, where he pulled down four offensive rebounds. He finished 7-of-9 from the field while adding an assist and a steal. Reese's big game also helped offset the off night by fellow starting forward Donta Scott, who shot just 3-of-8 for seven points in the win over the Catamounts.

Maryland continues to play suffocating defense

After being the only team in the country to hold their opponent scoreless from beyond the arc on the opening night of the season Nov. 7, the Terps came out and played absolutely suffocating defense versus Western Carolina, allowing the Catamounts to shoot just 20 percent from the field in the opening half while holding them to just 15 first-half points, the fewest first-half points the Terps have allowed since surrendering just 14 points in the first 20 minutes against Michigan State on Dec. 30, 2014. It was also the fewest first-half points allowed at XFINITY Center since Dec. 28, 2005, when Delaware State was held to 13 points.

Even more impressive is the fact the Terps have looked so good defensively while struggling on the glass, where they were out-rebounded 23-20 in the opening half and allowed the Catamounts to grab 14 offensive boards.

Jahmir Young and Jahari Long solid once again at the point

It comes as little surprise that Jahmir Young is the Terps' leading scorer through two games after scoring 16 points in 26 minutes of action versus Western Carolina. Young has also looked impressive on the defensive end of the floor as well as in transition, pushing the tempo and leading the Terps on fast breaks (Maryland had 19 fast break points Thursday night versus the Catamounts).

While the backup point guard spot was a question mark heading into the season, Jahari Long has played like he is the answer through the first two games. After a stat line of 5 points, 2 assists and a steal in just 10 minutes of action versus Niagara, Long nearly duplicated those numbers Thursday night versus Western Carolina, going for 5 points, 2 assists and a steal in 14 minutes of action versus the Catamounts. Through two games Long is shooting 4-for-7 from the field and has as many assists as turnovers.

If Long can keep putting up these kind of numbers as the season goes on, it will likely be a huge boon for the Terps and help take some pressure off of Young, who will likely be asked to play in the neighborhood of 30 minutes a game most nights.