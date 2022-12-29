Here are three takeaways from the Terps' win over the Retrievers.

The Terps will next travel to Ann Arbor where they will face the Wolverines on New Year's Day.

Senior shooting guard Don Carey led four Terps in double-figure scoring with a game-high 19 points. On a night where his teammates struggled to make shots from beyond the arc, Carey was 5 of 7 from three-point range. Jahmir Young

The Terps won their final non-conference tune-up of the season Thursday night, pulling away in the second half to beat UMBC by a score of 80-64.

Sophomore guard Ian Martinez and senior forward Patrick Emilien performed well last Thursday after being inserted into the starting lineup versus Saint Peter's. And it seems both were rewarded for their play versus the Peacocks with a second straight start versus UMBC.

But Martinez and Emilien didn't seem to have the same success versus the Retrievers, as they each finished with just four points.

While Emilien was forced into playing major minutes versus Saint Peter's with Julian Reese out of the lineup, he was quickly pulled for Reese versus the Retrievers, as the sophomore big man saw his first action since the first half of the UCLA game after suffering a shoulder injury. Reese seemed rusty versus the Retrievers, but did manage to finish with seven points and seven rebounds in 23 minutes of action. Maryland will need Reese at full strength going forward, starting with Michigan on New Year's Day.

Carey gets hot from beyond the arc

Georgetown transfer Don Carey entered the season as an elite three-point shooter. But he's struggled at times this season shooting the ball from beyond the arc, hitting just 23.5 percent of his three-point attempts coming into Thursday night's game. He's struggled so much, in fact, that head coach Kevin Willard benched him in favor on Martinez versus Saint Peter's.

Carey came off the bench again Thursday night versus UMBC. And it seems it might have lit a fire under the senior guard, as he finally seemed to find his three-point stroke versus the Retrievers, going 5 of 7 from beyond the arc, hitting a number of those threes in rhythm with a defender coming at him with a hand in his face.

Carey couldn't have picked a better time to find his three-point stroke, as the Terps begin Big Ten play in earnest starting New Year's Day. Thursday's win over UMBC marked the third game this season in which he's scored in double figures. In those three games, he has shot 13 of 26 from beyond the arc and the Terps are 3-0, with one of those victories coming over the Miami Hurricanes.

If Carey can continue to shoot the ball in Big Ten play like he did Thursday night versus UMBC, the Terps are a real threat to make some noise this season.

Everyone else struggles from beyond the arc

While Carey was red-hot from beyond the three-point arc, the rest of the team was ice cold. Excluding Carey, the Terps shot an abysmal 1 of 17 (5.9%) from three, the lone make coming from Hakim Hart.

While the Terps have shot the ball well enough from beyond the arc early in the season, this team has had its issues making threes at times. Against Tennessee, the Terps finished just 2 of 24 from deep. Versus Coppin State they shot just 4 of 21 from beyond the arc.

Given the Terps' lack of size and depth in the post, they will need to take and make a lot of of threes in order to stay in a lot of games. And performances from beyond the arc like tonight's will likely lead to the wrong kind of results. While they likely won't have to shoot lights out every night in the Big Ten, they will likely need to avoid shooting performances from deep like tonight's if they want to come away with a win.