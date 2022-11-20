Here are three takeaways from the second win of the season.

The Terps will return to action on Black Friday when they host Juan Dixon and the Coppin State Eagles.

The Terps were red-hot from beyond the arc for a second straight day, as Maryland shot 9-of-21 from behind the three-point line versus Miami and finished the two-day tournament shooting 22-of-53 (41.5%) from distance.

Maryland moved to 5-0 to open up the Kevin Willard era, defeating Miami 88-70 to be crowned your 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off champions. Senior forward Donta Scott led all five starters in double-figure scoring with a game-high 24 points on his way to being named to the all-tournament team. Scott also surpassed the 1,000-point plateau, becoming the 58th Terp to score over 1,000 points in his career.

While the Terps struggled in the rebound department in their first three games, they had their most dominant performance on the glass this season Sunday versus Miami, winning the battle of the boards 39-20 to finish +19, including 11 offensive boards that helped the Terps to score 18 second-chance points.

Maryland's starting bigs Donta Scott and Julian Reese combined for 15 rebounds, but it was Maryland's starting backcourt of Jahmir Young and Don Carey who really impressed, hauling in five rebounds each. With so little depth in the front court, the ability of the guards to rebound at a high level is critical for the Terps and they rose to the occasion Sunday versus Miami.

Terps still yet to be tested

This isn't to say the Terps have yet to play a quality opponent. Miami entered Sunday's game 4-0 and was projected to be one of the top teams in the ACC this season as they return a pair of key starters from a team that made a run to the Elite 8 last season and surrounded them with some key transfers.

After winning each of their first four games by 20-or-more points, Maryland led Miami for almost 35 minute and never trailed in the second half. The Hurricanes were able to cut the deficit to 10 points with 6:30 remaining in the second half on a made jumper by senior guard Isaiah Wong, but the Terps went on a quick 8-0 run to go back up 18 points and never looked back.

At some point, likely Dec. 2 when they host Illinois, the Terps are going to be tested for a full 40 minutes and have to show they can execute in a tight ballgame.

Hakim Hart has impressive weekend

Not to be forgotten about, senior wing Hakim Hart had an impressive two days in Connecticut, averaging 15 points, 4 rebounds and an assist in the Terps' two wins en route to all-tournament team honors.

The 6-foot-8 senior from Philadelphia was extremely efficient versus Miami, shooting 4-of-7 from the field (including a made three), while also going 5-of-6 from the charity stripe. His length makes him extremely disruptive on defense and when the Terps are pressing and trapping and also works to his advantage on the offensive glass.



Hart was the Terps' glue guy last season and that roll should continue under Willard, but with increased production.