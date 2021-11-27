Three takeaways from Maryland's 63-55 loss to Louisville

The Terps held the Cardinals to 35 percent shooting from the field, including 6-of-27 (22%) from beyond the arc and held the lead with 6:25 remaining, but faltered down the stretch, losing their second game of the season.

Maryland played perhaps their ugliest game to-date Nov. 27 versus Louisville in the championship game of the Baha Mar Bahamas Championship tournament, falling to the Cardinals 63-55.

Offensive Struggles are Back





After their best offensive half of the season in the second half versus Richmond, in which they scored 54 points, the Terps resorted right back to struggling on the offensive half of the floor versus Louisville.

Maryland was able to muster just 55 points total in the loss to Louisville, scoring 0.79 points per possession, a season low by a wide margin. The Terps shot 20-of-52 (38%) from the field overall but were just 4-of-14 (29%) from beyond the arc. To make matters worse, they turned the ball over 13 times and had just three second chance points for the entire game.

It was the first time all season leading scorer Eric Ayala was held to single digit scoring (9 points) while Hakim Hart followed up his 24-point performance with just 2 points versus the Cardinals.

The Terps will need to get things figured out offensively in short order as they will face Virginia Tech, Northwestern and Florida in their next three games.

Terps Beaten on the Boards Badly

Maryland struggled on the glass for most of the game versus Louisville, being outrebounded by the Cardinals by a final count of 51-25. Afterwards, Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon said he couldn't remember ever being beaten so badly on the glass.

Even more glaring than the overall rebounding margin was the the offensive rebounding margin, where the Terps were able to pull down just 2 offensive boards to Louisville's 17 for the game. Time and time again, it seemed like Louisville was simply bigger, stronger and wanted it more on the offensive glass. It was the reason Louisville was able to score 16 second chance points and Maryland just 3.

Maryland's two centers, in particular, struggled rebounding the ball, as Qudus Wahab and Julian Reese combined for just 5 rebounds in 39 minutes of action. The Terps will need more production from those two on the glass moving forward, as the schedule continues to get more difficult and the teams continue to get bigger and stronger down in the paint.

Lack of Depth Becoming Noticeable

Before the season started it seemed like this might be one of Mark Turgeon's deepest teams during his time in College Park. Early on it looked like the Terps might go with a 10-man rotation that included guys like Pavlo Dzuiba and James Graham. Instead, it seems like Maryland is set with an 8-man rotation. Included in that rotation is Xavier Green, who's averaging 17.2 minutes per game but just 1.0 points per game through seven games. Maryland simply needs more offensive production from anyone in the rotations receiving close to 20 minutes per game.

Hart scored a season-high 24 points Thursday versus Richmond, but finished with just two points in the loss to Louisville. Throw out his 24-point outburst and Hart is averaging 3.7 points per game in 25 minutes of action. Hart is a stat stuffer that does plenty of things well on a nightly basis. He had a pair of rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal versus the Cards, but Maryland is likely going to need more offensive production going forward as the competition gets ratcheted up a notch.

Up Next

The Terps return home, where they will face Virginia Tech Dec. 1 as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Tip time is set for 7:15 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2.