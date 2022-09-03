Three things to watch for against Buffalo
The start of the 2022 season is finally here as the Terps get set to kick things off against Buffalo in College Park.
The Terps are looking to build upon last year's 7-6 campaign that included the program's first bowl win since 2010 and should have a chance to do just that in 2022, as they return the most starters of any team in the Big Ten.
Below, we take a look at three things to watch for in the Terps' season opener.
Can the Terps play a clean game?
Perhaps the biggest emphasis for the Terps the past couple of offseasons was reducing the number of penalties each week. While Maryland improved dramatically last season from 2020, where they ranked 120th in the country averaging 8.8 penalties per game, they still finished towards the bottom once again, ranking 90th nationally (6.7 penalties per game).
This year's Terps are the deepest and most experienced group head coach Mike Locksley has had in College Park as he gets ready to begin year five, including all five starters returning along the offensive line. As such, there is an expectation that players have matured, have a better understanding of what is expected of them and firm grasp on what they need to do on each and every play.
False starts, unsportsmanlike conduct calls and more have cost the Terps dearly on critical plays over the past couple of years and eliminating those mistakes could be the difference between making a bowl for a second consecutive season or not as Maryland plays one of the nation's most difficult schedules in 2022.
A clean, mostly penalty-free game versus Buffalo in the opener would likely be a good sign for this year's team as the Terps look to take the next step in 2022.
Can the Terps establish the run?
Speaking of Maryland's o-line, one of the biggest questions surrounding the Terps' offense this year is how well they are able to establish the run with a young, mostly unproven group of running backs.
Last year the Terps ranked 114th nationally in rushing yards as a percentage of total offense (29.98%).
Redshirt freshman Roman Hemby will open the 2022 season as the Terps' starting running back with last year's starter, Tayon Fleet-Davis, having graduated and moved on to the pro ranks.
Despite the youth movement in the backfield, there is reason for optimism. Hemby brings an element of speed the Terps lacked last season and is a home run threat every time he touches the ball. Sophomore Colby McDonald also saw a number of carries towards the end of last season and proved he is a capable runner, while redshirt freshman Antwain Littleton has really improved his body and should help the Terps in the short yardage game.
A stronger rushing attack in 2022 should help the Terps' passing attack put up even bigger numbers than a season ago as it opens things up downfield for the receivers. This fact was not lost on Locksley this offseason as it is a point he touched on numerous times throughout camp.
How will Maryland's young linebackers look?
The crown jewel of the Terps' 2022 recruiting class was Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Rivals250 four-star linebacker Jaishawn Barham. An early enrollee who participated in spring ball, he has so far lived up to the expectations.
When Maryland's initial two-deep was revealed on Tuesday, Barham was listed as a co-starter as the MIKE linebacker. By all accounts, Barham was one of the Terps' top defensive performers throughout fall camp and Maryland will look for that to continue when the season officially starts versus Buffalo.
Barham, paired with an experienced senior in Ruben Hyppolite in the middle of the Terps' defense could make the middle linebacker spot go from a weakness a season ago to a strength in 2022.
Also expected to see playing time this season is fellow freshman Caleb Wheatland. The Centerville, Va. native also enrolled early and was a standout during spring ball. He is listed as a backup at the WILL linebacker spot behind Hyppolite, but he brings the kind of size and strength you don't typically find in a true freshman. A big reason for that is the fact he is a self-described weight lifting junkie and is also a year older than most true freshman.
Barham and Wheatland being able to step right in and make an impact from Day 1 would go a long way in showing this year's defense is ready to take the next step.