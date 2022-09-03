The start of the 2022 season is finally here as the Terps get set to kick things off against Buffalo in College Park.

The Terps are looking to build upon last year's 7-6 campaign that included the program's first bowl win since 2010 and should have a chance to do just that in 2022, as they return the most starters of any team in the Big Ten.

Below, we take a look at three things to watch for in the Terps' season opener.

Can the Terps play a clean game?

Perhaps the biggest emphasis for the Terps the past couple of offseasons was reducing the number of penalties each week. While Maryland improved dramatically last season from 2020, where they ranked 120th in the country averaging 8.8 penalties per game, they still finished towards the bottom once again, ranking 90th nationally (6.7 penalties per game).

This year's Terps are the deepest and most experienced group head coach Mike Locksley has had in College Park as he gets ready to begin year five, including all five starters returning along the offensive line. As such, there is an expectation that players have matured, have a better understanding of what is expected of them and firm grasp on what they need to do on each and every play.

False starts, unsportsmanlike conduct calls and more have cost the Terps dearly on critical plays over the past couple of years and eliminating those mistakes could be the difference between making a bowl for a second consecutive season or not as Maryland plays one of the nation's most difficult schedules in 2022.

A clean, mostly penalty-free game versus Buffalo in the opener would likely be a good sign for this year's team as the Terps look to take the next step in 2022.

Can the Terps establish the run?