Below we take a look at three things to watch for when the Terps face the Hoosiers in Bloomington on Saturday.

The Terps are coming off of a tough home loss versus Purdue last weekend, falling 31-29 in a game which saw Maryland have an extra point attempt blocked in controversial fashion and then have a two-point conversion at the end of regulation called back due to a penalty. They will look to get back in the win column this week versus an Indiana team coming off of a 31-10 home loss to Michigan in which they were outscored 21-0 in the second half.

Maryland enters Saturday's game tied for 36th nationally, averaging 2.5 sacks per game as a defense. A big reason for that was the Maryland defense's season-high five sacks last Saturday of Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Conell. True freshman linebacker Jaishawn Barham has continued to improve throughout the season and was particularly good versus the Boilermakers, finishing with two sacks, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

The Maryland defense will have a chance to build off of last week's performance this Saturday versus an Indiana offense that currently ranks tied for 113th nationally in sacks allowed, having given up 19 sacks for a staggering 165 yards lost. Just last week in Bloomington, Michigan was able to sack Hoosiers quarterback Connor Bazelak seven times and the Wolverines finished with an additional 10 tackles for loss. Maryland's front seven should be able to apply ample pressure on Bazelak and look for the Terps to likely mix in some corner or safety blitzes, as well. The biggest key will be whether or not the Terps are able to turn any potential sacks or QB hurries into takeaways, which would hopefully lead to some points for Maryland.

Can the Terps play a clean game?

If this one looks familiar, that's because it has been a theme all season long. The Terps struggled with penalties once again last weekend versus Purdue, finishing the game with nine penalties for 75 yards. Perhaps the most crucial penalty of the game came on a two-point try with less than a minute remaining in the 4th quarter and Maryland trailing by two, as Terps offensive lineman DJ Glaze was flagged for an illegal man downfield penalty which wiped out what appeared to be a game-tying play.

The Terps have had some controversial plays go against them the last several weeks, but self-inflicted wounds have been their downfall. The Terps enter their game at Indiana ranked 121st nationally in penalties per game (8.33) and tied for 116th in penalty yards per game (71.33). As talented as the Terps have proven to be this year, they simply aren't good enough to overcome numerous penalties versus evenly matched opponents. That said, they still have the entire second half of the season to continue to work on playing more disciplined football, as the schedule is set up so that this team still has a chance to better last year's seven-win total.

Can the Terps secondary slow down Indiana's passing attack?

The answer to the first question above will likely play a large role in determining if Maryland's secondary is able to slow down the Hoosiers' passing attack. If Maryland's front seven is able to get consistent pressure on Bazelak with some sacks, but also some QB pressures that lead to poor throws, the secondary should have some opportunities for an interception.

Senior cornerback Jakorian Bennett is coming off of one of his best performances of the season last weekend, having recorded his first interception of the year to go along with three passes defended. Bennett and the rest of the Terps secondary will be tasked with slowing down Indiana junior wideout Cam Camper, who comes into this week's game ranked 19th nationally in receiving yards per game (91.4). The Maryland secondary was able to hold Purdue leading receiver Charlie Jones--currently ranked 11th nationally in receiving yards per game--to just three catches for 15 yards last week. They will be looking for similar results this week versus Camper.

The Terps' secondary should have some opportunities to make some big plays this week. Creating some takeaways in the process would go a long way in helping the Terps to their fifth win of the season.