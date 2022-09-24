Three things to watch for against Michigan
Coming off of a win over SMU in their final non-conference game and with a 3-0 record, the Terps will face one of their toughest tests all season in Week 4, as they head to Ann Arbor to play the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines. All eyes will be on the Terps Saturday as the Fox Big Noon Kickoff will be broadcast from the Michigan campus and the game will air nationally on Fox.
The Terps are looking to prove they are for real this week and can beat a top-10 conference opponent on the road and remain undefeated.
Below, we take a look at three things to watch for in the Terps' big noon matchup with Michigan.
Can the Terps play a clean game?
Look familiar? It should, as this is the fourth time this season I've begun with this very question. How bad has it gotten for the Terrapins? They enter Saturday afternoon's game versus Michigan ranked 130th out of 131 FBS teams, averaging 10.33 penalties per game. It doesn't get any better when talking about penalty yardage either, as the Terps are tied for 129th nationally, giving up a whopping 90.33 penalty yards per game.
If the Terps are going to have any chance of pulling the upset Saturday, they are going to have to play a much cleaner game than any they have played at any point thus far. This means no crucial pre-snap penalties on key 3rd and 4th downs and no silly dead ball personal fouls. Playing a clean game won't be easy, as Michigan will have 107,000 fans looking to make things difficult for the Terps. That said, this is an experienced Maryland team that has played on the road in front of 100,000-plus crowds before and knows what to expect.
Can Maryland's front seven stop the Michigan running attack?
The Wolverines come into Saturday's game with the No. 17-ranked rushing attack nationally, averaging just over 231 rushing yards per game. That ground attack is led by former Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances star Blake Corum, who comes into this game averaging 6.9 yards per carry with seven rushing touchdowns already through three games. Michigan also features an experienced and talented offensive line that includes three former Rivals250 products and a starting center in Olu Oluwatimi who previously starred at Virginia and prepped at Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha.
On the flip side, Maryland's rushing defense has been solid thus far, currently ranking 50th nationally, giving up just over 118 yards per game. But the Wolverines will present, by far, the Terps' stiffest test this season. It is also possible the Terps' starting MIKE linebacker Ruben Hyppolite will miss Saturday's game as Maryland head coach Mike Locksley labeled him as a game-time decision this week after suffering a sprained ankle versus SMU. If the Terps are going to pull off the monster upset, if will likely start up front on defense.
Can the Maryland win the time-of-possession battle?
Maryland's explosive offense has proven to be a bit of a blessing and a curse this season. While the Terps rank in the top-20 of total offense, averaging a healthy 499 yards per game entering Saturday's tilt, they have only run a total of 184 plays, or an average of 61.33 plays per game. And while the objective is to drive down the field and score touchdowns, the longer the offense can stay on the field, the more rested the defense is able to be. Maryland's three opponents this season have averaged 82.66 plays per game, resulting in all three winning the time-of-possession battle. Again, if the Terps want to pull the upset, they will likely need to have some extended drives which will mean converting on 3rd and 4th down, as well as being able to effectively run the ball.