Coming off of a win over SMU in their final non-conference game and with a 3-0 record, the Terps will face one of their toughest tests all season in Week 4, as they head to Ann Arbor to play the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines. All eyes will be on the Terps Saturday as the Fox Big Noon Kickoff will be broadcast from the Michigan campus and the game will air nationally on Fox.

The Terps are looking to prove they are for real this week and can beat a top-10 conference opponent on the road and remain undefeated.

Below, we take a look at three things to watch for in the Terps' big noon matchup with Michigan.

Can the Terps play a clean game?

Look familiar? It should, as this is the fourth time this season I've begun with this very question. How bad has it gotten for the Terrapins? They enter Saturday afternoon's game versus Michigan ranked 130th out of 131 FBS teams, averaging 10.33 penalties per game. It doesn't get any better when talking about penalty yardage either, as the Terps are tied for 129th nationally, giving up a whopping 90.33 penalty yards per game.

If the Terps are going to have any chance of pulling the upset Saturday, they are going to have to play a much cleaner game than any they have played at any point thus far. This means no crucial pre-snap penalties on key 3rd and 4th downs and no silly dead ball personal fouls. Playing a clean game won't be easy, as Michigan will have 107,000 fans looking to make things difficult for the Terps. That said, this is an experienced Maryland team that has played on the road in front of 100,000-plus crowds before and knows what to expect.

Can Maryland's front seven stop the Michigan running attack?