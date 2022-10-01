Below, we take a look at three things to watch for in the Terps' Big Ten home opener versus Michigan State

Coming off of their first loss of the season at No. 4 Michigan, the Terps look to get back in the win column this week as they face Michigan State in their Big Ten home opener. And while the Terps don't believe in moral victories, they have to feel good about the way they played against a top-5 opponent for a full 60 minutes on the road last week, being able to take some positives away from the loss.

Maryland's air attack should have a field day versus a Michigan State pass defense that has given up an average of 332.5 yards passing per game versus two Power 5 opponents this season. That is likely contingent, of course, on the health of starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who was unable to finish last week's game at Michigan due to injury.

Tagovailoa told reporters this week that he feels good and would start versus the Spartans. He practiced throughout the week, albeit with a brace on his right knee. On Thursday, head coach Mike Locksley reiterated that Tagovailoa had practiced this week but would be a game-time decision. Rakim Jarrett, the Terps' leading receiver heading into their game with Michigan State, is also a game-time decision according Locksley. Like Tagovailoa, Jarrett practiced this week despite the fact he did not finish the game last week after suffering a head injury.

If Tagovailoa and Jarrett both start, they will likely have adverse weather conditions to deal with along with a Spartan pass rush that includes Jacoby Widemon, who leads the nation in sacks (5.5).



Luckily for Maryland, the Terps prepared for possible wet conditions on Saturday throughout the week and should see both Tagovailoa and Jarrett give it a go. The Terps are also the only team in the Big Ten that returns all five starters across the offensive line, which should help as they look to contain Widemon. The bigger question might be who else in the wide receiver corps will step up Saturday versus Sparty as the Terps look to get back in the win column.

Who wins the turnover battle?

Despite Michigan State coming into Saturday's game at Maryland leading the nation in fumbles recovered, the Spartans have not been great in the takeaway department or turnover margin this season.

Likewise for Maryland, while they have won the turnover battle a few times this season, they have struggled with ball security the past couple of weeks, with three fumbles, including fumbling an opening kickoff at Michigan which led to a Wolverines touchdowns.

Limiting turnovers and winning the turnover battle could be the difference between winning and losing for the Terps and Spartans. With wet and windy conditions expected, winning the turnover battle could be that much more important this week in an extremely winnable game for the Terps.

Does the Maryland run defense rebound this week versus Sparty?

Leading up to last week's Big Ten opener, Maryland's run defense had been pretty good so far this season, giving up just over 118 yards per game on the ground through three games.

The Terps' run defense was gashed versus Michigan, however, as former Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances star Blake Corum rushed for 243 yards and a couple of touchdowns.

The Maryland defense was without starting MIKE linebacker Ruben Hyppolite versus Michigan, who is expected back this week at home versus Sparty. Getting one of their most experienced leaders back this week would be a major boon.

While Wake Forest transfer Kenneth Walker III was one of the leading rushers in the country last season for Michigan State, head coach Mel Tucker hasn't been so lucky with transfer portal running backs so far this season.

Wisconsin transfer running back Jalen Berger and Colorado transfer running back Jarek Broussard have combined for a paltry 66 yards on the ground in the past two games for the Spartans. Maryland will look to stymie Michigan State's backfield duo once again and make the Spartans a one-dimensional offense.