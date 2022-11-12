Below we take a look at three things to watch for when the Terps take on the Nittany Lions Saturday in Happy Valley.

The Terps enter Saturday's game at Penn State coming off of their worst performance of the season, a 23-10 loss at Wisconsin following their bye week. And while Penn State holds a significant lead in the all-time series with the Terps, Maryland won the last meeting between the two schools in Happy Valley by a score of 35-19. The Terps, and more specifically starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, will look to bounce back this week as they try for their 7th win of the season.

There is no doubt about it, Taulia Tagovailoa played arguably the worst game of his career last Saturday at Wisconsin. the three-year starter completed just 10-of-23 attempts for 77 yards through the air with one touchdown and one interception. He was also sacked five times for 31 total yards lost. And while strong winds and a relatively new o-line in front of him that included Coltin Deery starting at center likely played a factor, Tagovailoa struggled to make even the simplest of throws throughout the game.

While some light rain and wind is expected Saturday in Happy Valley, the weather shouldn't play nearly the factor it did last weekend in Madison. And if ever Tagovailoa should have confidence coming into a road game, it would be coming into this one. In his last start at Beaver Stadium, Tagovailoa was 18-of-26 for 286 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. Most importantly, the Terps came away with just their second win ever at Penn State.

Star wideout Rakim Jarrett is a game-time decision according to Mike Locksley, but practiced during the week and is likely to give it a go. That would be a huge development, especially considering he 5 catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns the last time these two teams met in Happy Valley. Maryland will likely need Tagovailoa and Jarrett to be in top form this week if the Terps want to pull the upset.

Can the Terps stop the run?

The Terps were unable to stop the Wisconsin running attack last weekend in Madison, allowing not one, but two 100-yard rushers on the day in Braelon Allen (119 yards, 1 TD) and Isaac Guerendo (114 yards, 1 TD).

Maryland will face a similar rushing attack this week as Penn State's highly-touted freshman running backs Kaytron Allen and Nic Singleton are one of the best one-two punches in college football.



The good news is that the Nittany Lions are likely to attempt to throw the ball this week much more than Wisconsin did a week ago. Penn State's offensive line also enters this week's game banged up, as local product Landon Tengwall will miss the rest of the season due to injury, Cornell transfer Hunter Nourzard is banged up and freshman left tackle Drew Shelton was forced into his first career start last Saturday at Indiana.

For Maryland to have any chance of pulling the upset, the Terps' defense will likely need to make sure neither Allen or Singleton rush for over 100 yards and forcing turnovers that they then turn into points will be critical.

Can Roman Hemby hit the century mark?

When Roman Hemby is rolling this season, so too are the Terps. In games where Hemby rushes for over 100 yards, not surprisingly the Terps are 4-0. Against Michigan, Purdue and Wisconsin--all with rush defenses ranked in the top-50--Hemby has rushed 39 times for 140 yards and no touchdowns. The 3.6 yards per carry versus those three is a good 2.6 yards less than the 6.2 yards per carry he's averaging over the entire season.

If the Terps are going to have any chance at winning this game, they are likely going to need Hemby to go for over 100 yards from scrimmage and get into the end zone. Sure, it's possible Antwain Littleton or Colby McDonald could get the hot hand, but at this point in the season, Hemby is Maryland's proven workhorse and the one most capable of wearing down Penn State's front seven enough to give the Terps' offense a chance in the fourth quarter.