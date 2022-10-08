Below we take a look at three things to watch for when the Terps host Purdue on Saturday.

The Terps secured their first Big Ten win of the season last Saturday, defeating Michigan State by a score of 27-13. They will look to keep the momentum going this week when they host a Purdue team coming off of a big win of their own at then-ranked Minnesota. A win this week for the Terps would mean the back-to-back conference victories for the first time since the 2020 season.

This might be THE key to the game, as a healthy O'Connell is what makes Jeff Brohm's pass-happy offense go. After missing the Florida Atlantic game due to an undisclosed upper-body injury, O'Connell struggled last week in the Boilermakers' win over Minnesota, throwing a pair of interceptions and seemingly lacking his usual arm strength. Last week's game also marked the first time O'Connell had not thrown a touchdown pass in a game since Sept. of last season.

Purdue could very likely need to score in the 30's if they want to win Saturday's game at Maryland and they will likely need some explosive plays through the air in order to do so. Maryland head coach Mike Locksley mentioned several times this week that the Terps' winning formula on defense is to prevent explosive plays and create takeaways. If O'Connell's arm strength isn't significantly improved from a week ago, Purdue could struggle creating explosive plays through the air and Maryland's defensive backs should have some chances at creating some takeaways.

Can Maryland establish the run against the Boilermakers?

While everyone's first thought when talking about the Maryland offense is quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and his wealth of weapons at receiver, the Terps' run game has been equally solid this season, with redshirt freshmen Roman Hemby and Antwain Littleton averaging a combined 6.6 yards per carry.

The Terps' run game will be tested Saturday against a Purdue run defense that ranks 24th nationally (101.6 yards per game) and gave up just 47 yards on the ground at Minnesota last week.

Purdue's defense could also get a boost this week, as starting safety Jalen Graham is expected to see the field for the first time since a season-opening loss to Penn State. The do-it-all defender started all 13 games for the Boilermakers last season, recording 64 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a pair of interceptions.

The Terps will likely need their experienced offensive line to step up in the run game and create holes for their young backs this week if they want to control the game and come away victorious.

What kind of impact does the crowd have?

It's no secret that the crowds have been sparse inside SECU Stadium at times this season. But after their win over Michigan State and with several seemingly winnable games on the horizon, the buzz is building for the Terps. Maryland is likely to have its biggest crowd of the season on hand Saturday for Parents Weekend and the fans couldn't have picked a better time to pack the Shell as the game is likely to be tightly contested.

Penalties have been an issue for the Terps this season, especially the pre-snap variety. Purdue has also struggled with penalties at times this season, coming into the game ranked tied for 79th nationally in total penalties with 34 for a whopping 353 total yards. A loud and engaged crowd could possibly help cause some penalties for the away team as well as make things difficult for the Purdue offense before the snap.

A loud, packed stadium the rest of the season could go a long way in helping the Terps to a special season.