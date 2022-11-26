The Terps enter Saturday's game versus Rutgers coming off one of their most spirited performances of the season, a 43-30 home loss to second-ranked Ohio State. Now the Terps will take on a struggling Scarlet Knights team that has lost six of their last seven and is simply playing for pride.

Below we take a look at three things to watch for when the Terps host the Scarlet Knights in their regular-season finale.

Can the senior go out on top?

It will be the final time seniors like Jakorian Bennett, Jaelyn Duncan, Dontay Demus Jr. and Jeshaun Jones take the field at SECU Stadium in a Terps uniform. For some, it has been an up-and-down 2022 season as they look to go out with one final win in front of the Terp faithful.

But it is more significant than just ending their careers on a high note. With a win versus Rutgers, the Terps would get to seven regular-season wins for the first time since 2014. A win over the Scarlet Knights would also give the Terps four conference wins for the first time under head coach Mike Locksley and again match the 2014 team for the most Big Ten wins in a single season.

This current crop of seniors has helped build Maryland football back up from the ashes, having not just reached a bowl game last season, but to get the program's first bowl win since 2010. So to better last season's six regular-season wins would really show the progress the program has made during their time in College Park.

Finally, a seventh win would also trigger a one-year contract extension for Locksley through the year 2027.

Taulia Tagovailoa vs. Rutgers pass defense

After struggling on the road versus Wisconsin and Penn State, Tagovailoa had one of the signature performances of his career last Saturday versus Ohio State, throwing for 293 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the No. 2-ranked team in the country.

Tagovailoa will have his hands full once again this week against a Rutgers pass defense that comes into their regular-season finale ranked 23rd nationally versus the pass, allowing just 191.2 yards per game.

Luckily for Tagovailoa and the Terps offense, starting left guard Mason Lunsford returned to the lineup last week after missing time do to concussion protocol. With Lunsford back in the lineup, the offense got back to looking like it did before the bye week. Weather also played a factor in the Terps' passing game woes versus Wisconsin and Penn State. With it forecasted to be sunny and in the 50s, conditions should favorable for Tagovailoa and the Terps this week.

Can the Maryland front seven get consistent pressure on Gavin Wimsatt?