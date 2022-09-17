The Terps return to the friendly confines of Maryland Stadium Week 3, where they will face a talented SMU team under the lights in primetime in what is their final non-conference game of the season.

The Terps are once again looking to improve and build upon last week's impressive 56-21 road win over Charlotte as they look to move to 3-0 heading into Big Ten play.

Below, we take a look at three things to watch for in the Terps' primetime matchup with SMU.

Can the Terps play a clean game?

This seems like it is becoming a theme, doesn't it? After struggling mightily with penalties in their opener, things didn't get much better for the Terps last weekend in Charlotte, as they committed eight penalties for 48 yards. In two games now, the Terps have committed 16 penalties for 130 yards, ranking them 84th nationally in penalty yards (65 YPG).

While the Terps were able to overcome some crucial penalties in their first two games, the talent level of their opponent gets ratcheted up several notches this week with SMU coming to town. The Mustangs have an explosive offense, led by Oklahoma transfer and returning starting quarterback Tanner Mordecai and the Terps simply can't afford to help SMU extend drives with penalties like they did last week with Charlotte.

The good news is that the Terps are back home this week and should have a crowd capable of helping SMU commit some penalties of their own. Meanwhile the Terps need to show better discipline themselves as they look to avoid costly mistakes.

Can the defense hold up against SMU's passing attack?