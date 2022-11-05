Below we take a look at three things to watch for when the Terps take on the Badgers Saturday in Wisconsin.

The Terps enter Saturday's game at Wisconsin already bowl eligible after an impressive homecoming win over Northwestern in which starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa did not play. They will look to get their first-ever win over the Badgers and perhaps enter the top-25 rankings for the first time since 2019.

Probably sound like a broken record at this point in the season, but there might not be a bigger test for a team trying to play a clean, penalty-free game than on the road at Camp Randall Stadium on a day where the weather is expected to play a factor.

The Terps enter Saturday's game at Camp Randall ranked tied-for-122nd nationally, committing 8.38 penalties per game. It gets even worse when you are talking penalty yards, as the Terps currently rank 126th nationally, averaging 75.25 penalty yards per game. And it isn't like things have gotten better for the Terps of late. During their current two-game win streak, the Terps have committed 17 penalties for 174 yards.

As bad as Maryland's penalty stats are, it isn't all doom and gloom for the Terps. This team showed it is not only capable of playing a clean game earlier this season, but they did it on the road versus a top-5 opponent, committing just a single penalty for five yards in their loss to Michigan in the Big House. Given the fact that the Badgers themselves enter Saturday's game ranked 116th in penalty yards per game (68.88) and tied-for-102nd in penalties per game (7.25), the team that is able to commit the fewest mistakes could very well have the edge.

What kind of a factor will the weather play?

Speaking of the weather, it's that time of year where the weather conditions can really play a factor and it appears that is likely possible to be the case when this game kicks off.

The forecast for Saturday afternoon in Madison is calling for light rain, but more importantly it is also calling for heavy winds.

The winds could play a major factor in how this game plays out a couple of ways. First, Wisconsin's corners have struggled mightily this season and it is likely Mike Locksley and offensive coordinator Dan Enos plan to take advantage of those matchups on the outside with Tagovailoa back in the lineup. But strong winds could make it difficult to complete the deep ball. If the wind plays a factor, instead we could see a heavy dose of quick slants and bubble screens from the Terps' passing attack.

The second way the wind could play a factor is in the kicking game. While Chad Ryland has proven to be human this season with four missed field goals, three of those attempts were from 50-plus yards. Ryland is accurate, experienced and has a big leg. Wisconsin on the other hand starts a freshman kicker who hasn't even attempted a kick of over 40 yards and who has just two made field goals this season. Advantage Terps.

Can Roman Hemby keep it going?

No Maryland player is on a bigger roll than starting running back Roman Hemby. The redshirt freshman is coming off of back-to-back 100-yard rushing performances and set career highs in carries in both of those games. He is slowly becoming the Terps' workhorse in the backfield with his ability to take it to the house every time he touches the ball as well as his ability as a blocker.

Hemby will have to work this week if he wants to make it three straight games of rushing for 100 yards. Wisconsin enters this week's game ranked 25th nationally against the run, giving up just 114 yards per game on the ground. Although again, there is good news for the Terps, as the Badgers have allowed a 100-yard rusher in each of their Big Ten home games this season. If the wind plays a factor, don't be surprised if Hemby possibly sets a new career high in carries for a third straight game.