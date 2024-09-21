Three things to watch for versus Villanova

Below, TSR takes a look at three things to watch for Saturday when the Terps host Villanova in their final nonconference game of the season on Big Ten Network.

This week's opponent, FCS Villanova, comes into Saturday's game 3-0, but has not been tested by the likes of a Power-4 FBS team. With that said, an undefeated team is usually a confident team and should not be taken lightly regardless of who they have beaten.

The Terps got a big road win versus border rival Virginia last Saturday, defeating the Cavaliers by a final score of 27-13. Senior wideout Tai Felton had another huge game for Maryland, finishing with nine catches for 117 yards and a touchdown.

Can Tai Felton continue to find the end zone?

Maryland senior wideout Tai Felton comes into Saturday's game as arguably the top receiver in all of college football. He is currently third in the nation in receiving yards, third in receptions per game and tied for fourth in receiving touchdowns. He has a touchdown in each of the Terps' first three games this season and will likely be a focal point versus the Wildcats.

A touchdown in a fourth straight game isn't a given, however. Villanova currently ranks 25th nationally (FCS) in total defense and has only allowed two touchdowns through the air in three games. On top of that, Villanova ranks 3rd nationally (FCS) in scoring defense, giving up an average of just 11.0 points per game and allowing only four total touchdowns through three games.

Still, given Villanova's lack of size on the defensive front, Maryland quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. should have plenty of time to sit back and scan the field and will likely get some prime opportunities to throw the ball off of play action. Look for Felton to be the biggest beneficiary if that is the case.

Can the Terps get the run game going?

After rushing for just shy of 250 yards against a porous UConn defense, the Terps run game has stalled the past two weeks, finishing with just 86 yards on the ground versus Michigan State and then just 128 yards rushing at Virginia.

As we also mentioned before last week's game, starting running back Roman Hemby has struggled so far this season, averaging a career-low 3.7 yards per carry through three games.

Redshirt freshman Nolan Ray has had mixed results, with a 48-yard touchdown run in the Terps' opener but then struggling with just eight rushes for 20 yards versus Michigan State.

Senior Colby McDonald has been steady with his limited carries this season, averaging 5.4 yards per carry on just 17 touches, the lowest total touches of the three.

Maryland starting left tackle Andre Roye Jr. was injured late in the game last Saturday, but head coach Mike Locksley says he should be good to go versus Villanova. Regardless of who starts at left tackle this week, Maryland's offensive line should have a huge size advantage, facing a defensive line that does not have a single player over 300 pounds.

Villanova's lack of size up front could likely mean a run-heavy game plan early on for the Terps with some play-action sprinkled in. This is likely the Terps' best chance to get Hemby back on track with the meat of the Big Ten schedule right around the corner. It is also a juicy matchup for Ray, who is tough to catch once he gets to that second level.

Will we see MJ Morris play?

Maryland's big offseason aquisition in the transfer portal was NC State transfer quarterback MJ Morris. The belief heading into camp was that Morris would really push Edwards for the starting job and possibly even win the job ahead of the opener. Instead, Edwards won the job and has looked impressive early on, averaging over 275 yards per game through the air with six touchdowns and just a single interception through three games.

Morris saw some early action in the Terps' opener versus UConn, but was injured and then missed their Week 2 game versus Michigan State. He was healthy and available last Saturday at Virginia, but did not see any action in a game that was tight throughout.

Morris has proven he can play at a high level, having started and won some games at NC State before arriving in College Park. He's a good athlete that seems to have a high ceiling. If the Terps can build a healthy lead versus this week's FCS opponent, it will be interesting to see if Morris gets some early series' like he did in the opener. While Edwards is clearly entrenched as the starter, in this day and age, you need a top backup at the ready at all times and the more game reps you can get them early in the season, the better.