News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-05 13:18:48 -0500') }} football Edit

THROWBACK THURSDAY: Syracuse football starters as recruits

Scott Greene • TerrapinSportsReport
Publisher

Introducing a new piece titled Throwback Thursday, where we take a look at the current week opponent's starting lineup to see how they looked as recruits back in the day.

Today we take a look at the starters for this week's opponent, the Syracuse Orange.

QUARTERBACK:

RUNNING BACK:

WIDE RECEIVERS:

TIGHT END:

OFFENSIVE LINE: (LT, LG, C, RG, RT)

DEFENSIVE LINE: (DE, DT, NT, DE)

LINEBACKERS: (WLB, MLB, NICKEL)

DEFENSIVE BACKS: (CB, SS, FS, CB)

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}